Self-proclaimed ‘hit man’ charged in east KC fatal shooting outside of McDonald’s

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 40-year-old man accused in the shooting death of another man outside of a McDonald’s on Van Brunt Boulevard is facing criminal charges in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Albert P. Mangini with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in the shooting death Monday of Travon Deshaun Jones, 21.

The charges stem from the shooting that was reported about 1:30 p.m. at 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. Arriving police found Jones on the sidewalk with no signs of life. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Witnesses said a man shot the victim and fled in a blue BMW, according to police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to court records, the shooting was captured on surveillance video from the McDonald’s and nearby gas station. Mangini got off an ATA bus and walked up to Jones, who standing on the sidewalk on the northeast corner of 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. Mangini walked around the victim several times, pulled a weapon out of his waistband and shot Jones in the back of his head, according to prosecutors.

Mangini then got into the passenger side of the blue BMW. The car traveled northbound on Van Brunt and then onto Interstate 70.

Police later tracked the BMW to the intersection at Woodland and Independence avenues, where they arrested Mangini and the driver, prosecutors allege.

In an interview later with police, the driver said he allowed Mangini to get into his car after Mangini brandished a handgun. The driver told investigators that Mangini told him that “he was a hit man and did a sloppy hit.”

The driver said he drove Mangini away because he was scared.

Mangini declined to talk to detectives. Court records showed Mangini had multiple prior felony convictions that included a 2017 felony in Audrain County for resisting arrest.

Mangini is in custody on a $250,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 18, according to court records.