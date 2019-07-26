Person of interest sought in Raytown after man found dead in wrecked vehicle

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Raytown police are asking for the public’s help locating a 22-year-old man identified as a “person of interest” in regard to a July 20 homicide.

Police said in a news release Friday that they were looking to speak with Jordan T. Coleman after Christopher L. Stanford, 27, of Raymore, was found dead. A photo of Coleman was also released.

Police were called at 6:19 a.m. July 20 to the 10700 block of East 59th Street in reference to gunfire heard in the area and a crash. Arriving officers found Stanford with gunshot wounds in a wrecked vehicle.

No arrests have been announced and the investigation was ongoing, police said Friday.

Anyone with information on the killing or Coleman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.