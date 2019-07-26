Kansas City, Kansas, man charged with attempted murder in Johnson County

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A Kansas City, Kansas, man is charged with attempted first-degree murder in Johnson County.

Christian Holleman, 19, is accused of stabbing a woman in the neck last week, according to court documents.

The stabbing occurred before 3:30 a.m. on July 14 in the 10500 block of South Kansas 10 Highway according to an Olathe Police news release sent out at the time.

Olathe Police said they were contacted by Kansas City, Kansas, police about the stabbing.

The victim had driven to her home in Kansas City, Kansas, after the stabbing. Officers were called to her home after she arrived. She was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

Holleman was charged last week in connection to the incident, which prosecutors say was a domestic violence offense.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 2:30 p.m. Friday.