1 found fatally shot inside KCK home, police say. Homicide investigation underway

A young man was shot to death inside a home Wednesday night and a homicide investigation is underway, according to Kansas City, Kansas, police.

Police were called to investigate the shooting about 7:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Arriving officers found the man shot inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police were still investigating what led up to the killing late Wednesday.

At least a dozen shell casings were found in the street, said Officer Jonathon Westbrook, a police spokesman.

“Investigators are checking the area for houses that may have cameras on them. It was a beautiful day. I’m sure there was more than one person outside on their front porch who may have saw something so hopefully our investigators can get that information,” Westbrook said.

The killing was being investigated as the 14th homicide reported in Kansas City, Kansas, this year, according to data kept by The Star.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

