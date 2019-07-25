‘She was a sweet girl’: Family wants justice after KC woman is found killed in park

Family, friends gather for 40-year-old KC woman found dead at Blue Valley Park Dozens of relatives and friends gathered at Blue Valley Park at Topping Avenue Wednesday, July 24, 2019, and released balloons in honor of Kaaya Wright, who was found dead July 19. Kansas City police are investigating her death. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of relatives and friends gathered at Blue Valley Park at Topping Avenue Wednesday, July 24, 2019, and released balloons in honor of Kaaya Wright, who was found dead July 19. Kansas City police are investigating her death.

Kaaya Wright “just wanted happiness” before she died, her mother Lynnette Carter said.

While she deeply loved her family, Wright was also at a point in her life where she wanted to settle down and raise children of her own, Carter said.

Those dreams were dashed after 40-year-old Wright was found dead July 19 in Blue Valley Park in Kansas City, where Wright’s mother joined dozens of other relatives and friends for a vigil Wednesday night.

According to Kansas City police, a witness driving through the park at 2301 Topping Avenue reported seeing a body. Officers responded to the park just before 6:30 a.m. and found a deceased woman, later identified by police as Wright.

Police said she was located inside a vehicle.

Police are investigating Wright’s death as a homicide. They have not released details about how she died.

Carter described her daughter as someone who was “always wanting a hug, always wanting a kiss.”

“Didn’t matter who walked through the door,” Carter said. “She was going to run and wrap her arms around your neck and kiss on you. Even the last time I saw her. ‘Hey, mom!’ And here she came running.’”

Wright “loved hard,” her older brother, Demond Washington added.

“She was a typical sister. You know, get on your nerves,” Washington said smiling. “But she was the most active out of all of us. Very loving. Super family-oriented.”

In the last few months, Washington said, his sister was stopped by the area frequently to visit relatives.

Then, last week while he was on a trip, Washington got a call from his brother, he said.

Wright was found dead less than a block from Washington’s home.

One of the last times Washington talked to his sister, he said, it was about family.

“We would always have Sunday dinner from back in the day,” Washington said. “We grew apart, our grandparents passed along, things kind of separated and moved on, but she was always trying to get back to that. Bring back the family.”

Wright’s family said they are still trying to figure out what happened to her.

On Wednesday, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department police spokesman, said in an email that the investigation into Wright’s death was ongoing.

Detectives were “actively working to narrow down a suspect,” he added.

“I just want justice for her,” Carter said. “That’s all I want because she was a sweet girl.”

“Pray that the Lord reveals this person or this person comes to repent. I’m not even mad at him. I’m upset because he took my baby away. I’m just not mad, whoever it (may be),” Carter said. “I’m hurt. My heart is heavy, but my spirit is OK.”

Anyone with information about Wright’s death is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.