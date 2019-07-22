Suspect wanted for murder in fatal shooting of man in south Kansas City

KCPD investigate Suspicious death inside of an apartment in the 9300 block of Myrtle Officers responded to call at 93rd Street and Myrtle Avenue at about 4:45 a.m. A woman said there was an unresponsive man inside of her apartment. Arriving officers tried to administer first-aid. Paramedics arrived and declared the man dead. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Officers responded to call at 93rd Street and Myrtle Avenue at about 4:45 a.m. A woman said there was an unresponsive man inside of her apartment. Arriving officers tried to administer first-aid. Paramedics arrived and declared the man dead.

A warrant was issued Friday for the arrest a Kansas City resident accused of fatally shooting a man who was found dead earlier this month, police said.

Stevie D. Rambo, 54, is wanted for second-degree murder in the killing of 48-year-old Lynn Armstrong.

Police were called about 4:45 a.m. by a woman who said she found Armstrong unresponsive on the floor of her apartment in the 9300 block of Myrtle Avenue in south Kansas City.

Officers rendered first aid until paramedics arrived and declared him dead.

Police initially said Armstrong’s cause of death was unknown, but noted that foul play was suspected. In courts documents, police said he was shot in the arm, which appeared to have corresponded with a wound in his upper chest.

Before the shooting, Rambo and his girlfriend were driving home from a party July 4 when they got in an argument after Rambo could not find his gun in the car, according to charging documents.

Once they got to their apartment, she didn’t want to go inside with Rambo because he was angry and had assaulted her before, court records said.

Her neighbor, Armstrong, was standing outside, so the woman talked with him. That upset Rambo, according to court documents. Rambo said something to Armstrong, and Armstrong fired a handgun into the air three times, the woman later told police.

After Rambo left the area, Armstrong and the woman had sex in her apartment, according to charging documents.

The woman later awoke when Rambo entered her bedroom and struck her in the head with a handgun, police said. She jumped out of a window and ran to a neighbor’s apartment.

When the woman returned, she found Armstrong dead on her living room floor, court records show. Investigators found four spent shell casings in the bedroom, a detective said.

Rambo turned himself in to police the same day, according to court documents. He asked for an attorney after he was read his Miranda warning, the records showed.

Rambo was booked on a 24-hour investigative hold. A review of his clothes showed apparent blood on his shoes, police said.

Capt. Timothy Hernandez, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said Rambo was arrested for municipal warrants July 10 and was released later that day. Rambo was charged with second-degree domestic assault and posted a $10,000 bond, according to court documents.

On Friday, Judge Mary Weir issued a warrant for Rambo’s arrest on a charge of second-degree murder, setting his bond at $500,000.

Rambo had not been arrested again as of Monday morning, Hernandez said.

He did not have an attorney listed in the murder case who could be reached for comment.

In court records, a detective said Rambo had multiple arrests related to domestic violence dating back to 2002. A previous report was taken when he allegedly struck the same victim in the face with a firearm, according to court documents.

Armstrong’s death came during a violent five days in Kansas City that left seven people dead.

There have been 78 homicides so far this year in Kansas City, according to data kept by The Star. By this time last year, police had recorded 71 homicides in a year that ended with 145, according The Star’s data, which includes deadly police shootings.