Two police officers injured in hit-and-run crash Saturday night in KCK
Two police officers were injured by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the police department.
The wreck occurred shortly before 11 p.m. near the Kansas Speedway, at Village West Parkway and State Avenue, where the officers were in their police cruiser completing reports from a previous crash, according to a statement posted online Sunday morning by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.
The vehicle the officers were in was hit by a truck. The driver of the truck did not stop, police said.
Both officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to the police department.
