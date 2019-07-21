Two police officers injured in hit-and-run crash Saturday night in KCK

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two police officers were injured by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the police department.

The wreck occurred shortly before 11 p.m. near the Kansas Speedway, at Village West Parkway and State Avenue, where the officers were in their police cruiser completing reports from a previous crash, according to a statement posted online Sunday morning by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

The vehicle the officers were in was hit by a truck. The driver of the truck did not stop, police said.

Both officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to the police department.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW