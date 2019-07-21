Crime
KCK police investigate shooting that left juvenile dead, two more injured
A juvenile was killed and two more injured in a shooting early Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas.
Officers with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Birch Drive, said Officer Jonathon Westbrook, a spokesman for the department.
Police discovered two juveniles who had been shot by an unknown subject. One of them suffered injuries that weren’t life threatening. The second juvenile died of his injuries in what is being considered a homicide, Westbrook said.
A third juvenile was dropped off at a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
