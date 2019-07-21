KC police investigate driver in crash that left one with life-threatening injuries

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

Kansas City police are investigating whether impairment was a factor in a three-vehicle collision that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the scene at US-71 Highway and Bannister Road shortly before 10:45 p.m. Saturday, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A Chevy Trailblazer was traveling east on Bannister at a high rate of speed and slammed into the back of a Chevy Malibu, which was waiting at a red light to turn onto 71 Highway. The impact forced the Malibu into a stopped Ford Escape.

The driver of the Malibu suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Trailblazer wasn’t injured and is under investigation for impairment, Hernandez said.

The driver of the Ford wasn’t injured. Three passengers in the Ford were transported to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.