Man stabbed in Olathe charged with aggravated battery in Johnson County

A woman taken into custody for an overnight stabbing in Olathe was released Saturday morning.

The man who was stabbed is now charged with aggravated domestic battery, police said.

According to charging documents Michael Young, 37, attempted to choke a woman Friday night. It is unclear whether that is the same woman who was arrested Saturday morning.

Olathe police were called to the 500 block of North Parker Terrace just after 1 a.m. Saturday for an armed disturbance.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

The man was brought to the hospital and a woman was arrested, according to a news release Saturday morning.

Young is in stable condition and has been taken into police custody, according to police.