Man in critical condition after officer involved shooting in the Northland near I-35

One man is in critical condition after being shot by a Kansas City Police officer Friday afternoon, police say.

Police spokesman Tim Hernandez said the shooting occurred when a man brandished a knife at officers responding to a “cutting incident.”

The shooting caused police to close the Interstate 35 exits to Antioch in the Northland, officers at the scene said.

The Missouri Department of Transportation initially reported that the highway was closed at Antioch.

According to Kansas City Scout, however, the highway is still open with Northbound and Southbound exits closed due to police activity.

Further information is not available at this time.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

