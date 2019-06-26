Transgender woman would be 2nd killed at same Kansas City intersection in 4 years

Police investigate homicide after body is found in Northeast Kansas City police are investigating the death of a person found in the stairway of house in the 600 block of Spruce Avenue in Kansas City’s Northeast neighborhood. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City police are investigating the death of a person found in the stairway of house in the 600 block of Spruce Avenue in Kansas City’s Northeast neighborhood.

The death of a person found early Tuesday in Northeast Kansas City would be the second killing of a transgender woman at the same intersection in four years if it proves to be a homicide as police suspect.

Brooklyn Lindsey, 32, who police and a human rights advocate say identified as a black transgender woman, showed obvious signs of trauma to the face when she was found dead about 6:30 a.m. on the steps of a house in the 600 block of Spruce Avenue near Independence Avenue.

Neighbors told police they heard an argument and gunshots about 2:30 a.m. Police have not released a cause of death and no suspect information has been made publicly available.

Kris Wade, executive director of the Justice Project of Kansas City, said Lindsey has identified as a transgender woman since she met her more than 10 years ago. Wade said while Lindsey had her struggles with chronic homelessness, she was a kindhearted woman who practiced common courtesy in the streets.

“We just loved her to pieces,” Wade said. “She was such a sweetheart.”

Wade was deeply saddened by news of the killing, but unfortunately said she was not surprised.

She said seven transgender clients of hers have been killed in Kansas City since about 2009. Those include homicides that made national news, such as the killing of 31-year-old transgender woman Dee Dee Pearson, as well as people who had not come out publicly.

It was unclear if Lindsey was killed because she identified as a transgender woman, Wade said. But Lindsey experienced struggles that are not uncommon to the transgender community, such as losing her Medicaid coverage as well as her food stamps.

Wade said the Justice Project, when it had available funding, put Lindsey up in hotels.

“She was just at survival level,” Wade said. “She had nowhere to go.”

It was at the same intersection where Lindsey was found that, four years earlier in August 2015, Tamara Dominquez, a 36-year-old transgender woman, died after she was struck several times by a sports utility truck.

Police found her unresponsive in a parking lot. A witness told police she got out of the vehicle before its driver struck and ran over her.

A man who said he was Dominguez’s boyfriend told The Star she was a native of Veracruz, Mexico, and had moved to Kansas City to escape discrimination against transgender people.

In 2018, Luis Sanchez pleaded guilty in the killing and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Others have fallen victim to violence in the 600 block of Spruce Avenue. In December 2017, Rosemarie Harmon, a 55-year-old woman, was killed in a shooting that also injured a man. Antoine Fielder has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying.

The recent death of Lindsey outraged members of the LGBTQ community, who said violence against transgender people, especially those of color, is all too prevalent.

Officer Kimberlee Shaw-Ellis, who serves as the Kansas City Police Department’s LGBTQ liaison and diversity officer, said she received several phone calls Tuesday from members of the community who wanted to know if the victim was someone they knew. Community members asked she be identified as a transgender woman.

The Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ advocacy group, reported that at least 10 transgender people, all of whom were black, have been violently killed this year. The group posted to Twitter on Tuesday saying it was mourning Lindsey’s death.

“This epidemic of violence that disproportionately impacts Black transgender women must cease,” the group wrote.

Recently the deaths of black transgender women in Dallas gained national attention. Presidential candidates have also spoken out about the killings.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, for example, named the previous 10 victims in a tweet after the killing of 23-year-old Zoe Spears, a transgender woman who was shot multiple times in Fairmount Heights, Maryland. Warren also called the “murder of black trans women” a crisis.

“We’ll fight this,” Warren said, “and we will continue to say their names.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.