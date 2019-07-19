Man who raped Johnson County deputy is sentenced to more than 50 years

2018 File: Suspects in rape, kidnap of Johnson County deputy make first appearance William David Luth, 24, of Blue Springs, and Brady Allen Newman-Caddell, 21, of Independence, were charged in 2018 in Johnson County District Court with two counts of rape and single counts of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sodomy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK William David Luth, 24, of Blue Springs, and Brady Allen Newman-Caddell, 21, of Independence, were charged in 2018 in Johnson County District Court with two counts of rape and single counts of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sodomy.

An Independence man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to more than 50 years in jail.

Brady Newman-Caddell was sentenced to 660 months, or 55 years, in jail on Friday. The sentencing comes months after he attempted to withdraw his guilty plea in Johnson County court.

He pleaded guilty last year to charges of rape, kidnapping and sodomy.

His co-defendant William Luth was sentenced last year to 41 years and three months under the terms of a plea agreement.

According to previous court testimony, Newman-Caddell and Luth allegedly ambushed the deputy while she was getting out of her car before her shift.

They then blindfolded the deputy and took turns raping and sodomizing her while they drove around eventually letting her go near Lee’s Summit, according to testimony.

In a statement read at Luth’s sentencing, the deputy referred to the experience as “two hours of hell.”

Both men were also charged in the February 2016 rape of an Independence woman.

Luth plead guilty and was sentenced to 30 years for the crime.