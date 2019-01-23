Crime

Man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in kidnapping, rape of Johnson County deputy

By Tony Rizzo

January 23, 2019

Brady Newman-Caddell, who was set to be sentenced Wednesday, instead said he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea to the 2016 kidnapping and rape of a Johnson County sheriff's deputy.
A suspect in the ambush, kidnapping and rape of a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy told a judge Wednesday that he wants to withdraw his guilty plea and go to trial.

Brady Newman-Caddell was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Johnson County District Court, after pleading guilty in May to multiple charges stemming from the October 2016 attack.

Instead, he requested to withdraw the guilty plea and as a result his defense attorney Zane Todd withdrew from the case.

Co-defendant William Luth also pleaded guilty and was previously sentenced to 41 years in prison.

Newman-Caddell, 23, and Luth, 26, are both also facing rape allegations for an attack on an Independence woman several months before the attack on the deputy.

According to previous court testimony, the deputy had just arrived for her overnight shift at the Johnson County Detention Center in Olathe when she got out of her car and was approached by a man who asked for directions.

The man punched her on the side of the head, then continued punching her as he grabbed her and forced her into the back seat of a car driven by a second man.

She was blindfolded with a piece of clothing and the men took turns raping and sodomizing her as they drove around.

Eventually, they let her go in the Lee’s Summit area.

District Judge Brenda Cameron said she will appoint a new attorney and schedule Newman-Caddell’s next court appearance for Feb. 7.

