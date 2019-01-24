Crime

Man who raped Johnson County deputy pleads guilty to previous rape in Independence

By Tony Rizzo

January 24, 2019

A man who raped a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy in 2016 pleaded guilty Thursday to raping an Independence woman earlier that same year.

William Luth was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he entered the plea Wednesday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The Jackson County sentence will run concurrently with the 41-year sentence Luth received in Johnson County for the attack on the deputy.

Another man, Brady Newman-Caddell, was charged with Luth in both cases.

Newman-Caddell, 23, previously pleaded guilty in the Johnson County case and was supposed to be sentenced Wednesday. But he told a judge that he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea. That case continues.

The Independence rape occurred in February 2016.

The woman was sleeping in her apartment with her 2-year-old daughter when she was attacked.

The men took turns raping her and punched her when she tried to resist. The attack occurred while her daughter was on the bed next to her.

No suspects were identified until the deputy was kidnapped and sexually assaulted about eight months later.

Luth and Newman-Caddell were identified as suspects in the Johnson County case, and Newman-Caddell’s DNA matched DNA of an assailant in the Independence case, according to court documents and testimony.

Both men were subsequently charged in Jackson County.

