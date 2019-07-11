Cause of death for man found on Kansas City sidewalk unknown; police suspect homicide

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated July 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated July 10, 2019.

Police are investigating the death of a man found early Thursday on a sidewalk in a Kansas City neighborhood as a homicide, police said.

The man’s body was found about 5:45 a.m. near 63rd Street and South Benton Avenue, which is just east of Bruce R. Watkins Drive. The cause of the man’s death is not known, police said.

Police responded to the area on reports of a man in his mid-20s down on the sidewalk. When officers arrived, they found that the man was dead.

The cause of death is unknown, police said, but they are investigating it as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). The Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission recently increased the reward offered for tips in Kansas City homicides to $25,000.

If the man’s death is determined to be a homicide, it would be the 74th homicide this year in Kansas City.