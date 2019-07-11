Crime

Murder, suicide suspected in deaths of two people at RV park in Liberty

The deaths of two people found inside a recreational vehicle at an RV park in Liberty are being investigated as a possible murder and suicide, police said Thursday.

Police responded to Doc’s RV Park at 1600 Southview Dive, shortly about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday after two people were found dead there.

One of the deceased persons was identified as a 20-year-old resident of the RV park. The other deceased person had not been fully identified, police said.

Police were withholding further information about who the two deceased are pending further investigation and notification of family. There was no related public safety concern, police said.

Anyone with information about the possible murder and suicide is asked to call Liberty police at 816-439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

This is Liberty’s first homicide of the year.

