Murder, suicide suspected in deaths of two people at RV park in Liberty

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The deaths of two people found inside a recreational vehicle at an RV park in Liberty are being investigated as a possible murder and suicide, police said Thursday.

Police responded to Doc’s RV Park at 1600 Southview Dive, shortly about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday after two people were found dead there.

One of the deceased persons was identified as a 20-year-old resident of the RV park. The other deceased person had not been fully identified, police said.

Police were withholding further information about who the two deceased are pending further investigation and notification of family. There was no related public safety concern, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information about the possible murder and suicide is asked to call Liberty police at 816-439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

This is Liberty’s first homicide of the year.