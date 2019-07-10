Two dead, suspect in custody after KCK police shootout

Kansas City, Kansas, officers respond to possible police shooting Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after officers exchanged gunfire with a person Wednesday, according to Police Chief Terry Zeigler. The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. at 81 North Mill Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after officers exchanged gunfire with a person Wednesday, according to Police Chief Terry Zeigler. The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. at 81 North Mill Street.

Two people were reportedly found dead inside a Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant after a standoff with a man ended when he was taken into custody.

The incident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at 81 North Mill Street. The address belongs to a popular local eatery, Edwards Original Corner Market & Deli.

In a video posted on Twitter, Police Chief Terry Ziegler said a person fired shots at officers, who returned fire. The person was hit, Ziegler later confirmed. Additional units responded to a restaurant the subject entered and later were seen surrounding the structure with their guns drawn.

An armored vehicle also responded to the scene.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SWAT officers entered the business and took the man into custody about 5:15 p.m. He appeared alert and was given treatment by a medic.

After the man was removed from the structure, Ziegler said he was told there were two dead people inside and that officers were still investigating “this horrific event.”

No officers were injured.

The standoff drew about 20 officers and a large group of onlookers.