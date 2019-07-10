Charges say KC woman got impatient with line at DMV, pulled gun and started shooting

Woman fires shots outside Parkville Licensing Office in Kansas City, North A woman fired shots Tuesday outside the Parkville Licensing Office in Kansas City, North, according to police. She was upset the line was moving too slow, police and witnesses said. She was taken into custody. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A woman fired shots Tuesday outside the Parkville Licensing Office in Kansas City, North, according to police. She was upset the line was moving too slow, police and witnesses said. She was taken into custody.

Platte County prosecutors have charged a Kansas City woman with making a terrorist threat and unlawful use of a weapon Tuesday after allegedly firing a handgun outside the DMV office in Platte County.

Vanessa D. Richey, 34, allegedly became angry because of the long line at the DMV office and was told by a license office employee that she would have to wait her turn in line.

Richey cursed at the office staff and said she was going to get a gun. She left the license office, pulled a handgun out of her bag, and fired a shot into the ground, Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said in a statement.

Zahnd said the incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the DMV office at 64th Street and North Cosby in Kansas City, North. Police responded to the office on a shots fired call. Arriving officers arrested Richey after she was detained by several bystanders.

Richey is being held in the Platte County Detention Center after failing to post $100,000 cash bond.

According to court documents, Richey allegedly walked up to the counter and said it was a matter of national security that she be helped before everyone else. Richey told an office worker that the president’s life was danger and that she needed to be helped right away.

When told she had to wait, Richey allegedly began cursing at staff and knocked a printer off the counter.

She allegedly told an employee she was going to get a gun and stormed out of the office. As Richey walked across the parking lot, she allegedly pulled a handgun out of a bag she was carrying and fired a shot into a mulch bed.

A retired Kansas City police officer was at the back of the line when Richey entered, and he followed her outside into the parking lot. He then held Richey at gunpoint and ordered her to the ground. The retired officer and another man held Richey until police arrived.

Zahnd said if convicted, Richey could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison. She also faces a maximum of four years in prison if she convicted on the unlawful use of a weapon charge, Zahnd said.