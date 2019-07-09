KC police rush to DMV licensing office after reports of person armed with gun

Witness describes police response at Northland DMV
Kathy Coulter, of Kansas City, described seeing police responding to reports of an armed person Tuesday morning at the Parkville License office at 6400 North Cosby Avenue.
By
×
Kathy Coulter, of Kansas City, described seeing police responding to reports of an armed person Tuesday morning at the Parkville License office at 6400 North Cosby Avenue.
By
Update: Police and witnesses said a person in line at the DMV pulled out a gun because the line was moving too slowly. That story is posted here.
Police rushed to a DMV licensing office in Kansas City’s Northland after receiving reports of a person was armed with a gun Tuesday morning, police said.
Police received reports about 11:25 a.m. of a possibly armed person at the Parkville Licensing Office at 6400 N. Cosby Avenue.
One person was taken into custody, according police radio traffic. That, however, was not confirmed by police.
Related stories from Kansas City Star
November 10, 2017 08:23 AM
July 09, 2019 12:58 PM
July 09, 2019 07:24 AM
July 08, 2019 02:59 PM
July 09, 2019 07:59 AM
July 09, 2019 08:50 AM
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.
Comments