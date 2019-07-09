KC police rush to DMV licensing office after reports of person armed with gun

Witness describes police response at Northland DMV Kathy Coulter, of Kansas City, described seeing police responding to reports of an armed person Tuesday morning at the Parkville License office at 6400 North Cosby Avenue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kathy Coulter, of Kansas City, described seeing police responding to reports of an armed person Tuesday morning at the Parkville License office at 6400 North Cosby Avenue.

Update: Police and witnesses said a person in line at the DMV pulled out a gun because the line was moving too slowly. That story is posted here.

Police rushed to a DMV licensing office in Kansas City’s Northland after receiving reports of a person was armed with a gun Tuesday morning, police said.

Police received reports about 11:25 a.m. of a possibly armed person at the Parkville Licensing Office at 6400 N. Cosby Avenue.

One person was taken into custody, according police radio traffic. That, however, was not confirmed by police.

