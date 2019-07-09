Male victim injured by gunfire at 7-Eleven tells KC police an employee shot him

KCPD investigates shooting at 7-Eleven Kansas City police investigated a shooting Tuesday that left one person injured at a 7-Eleven store near 27th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. A suspect was arrested. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City police investigated a shooting Tuesday that left one person injured at a 7-Eleven store near 27th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. A suspect was arrested.

A male victim was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds Tuesday after he told Kansas City police an employee at a 7-Eleven shot him.

Police were called to a liquor store across the intersection from the 7-Eleven at 27th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City about 10:45 a.m., according to police.

Arriving police officers found the victim lying on the floor of the liquor store. He told police an employee shot him in the head at the 7-Eleven, located at 2636 Van Brunt Blvd.

The victim had been shot near the chin and possibly near the back of his neck, according to police.

Additional officers responded to the convenience store, where a suspect was taken into custody, police said.

No further details were released.

The shooting Tuesday happened blocks away from the location of a separate shooting that left a man dead Monday at 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. Police said a person of interest was taken into custody in that case.