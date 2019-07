Raw video: KCPD investigates shooting at 7-Eleven Kansas City police investigated a shooting Tuesday that left one person injured at a 7-Eleven store near 27th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. A suspect was arrested. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City police investigated a shooting Tuesday that left one person injured at a 7-Eleven store near 27th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. A suspect was arrested.

A suspect is in custody and one person is injured after a shooting Tuesday near 27th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City, police said.

The shooting occurred about 12:15 p.m. at a 7-Eleven, just blocks away from the location of a deadly shooting that occurred Monday at 31st Street and Van Brunt. A person of interest was taken into custody in that shooting the same day.

Kansas City police continued to investigate Tuesday’s shooting.

