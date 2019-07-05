Body found in front yard of South Kansas City home Friday, police say

Kansas City Police are investigating a suspicious death after residents found a body sprawled in their yard at 85th Street and North Highland Avenue on Friday morning.

A motorist driving by the house saw the man and called police. The residents told investigators they did not recognize the man.

Investigators are working to determine if foul play was involved but there were no obvious signs of trauma to the man, said police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina.

It is possible the man had been dead for “several hours” by the time police were called at 7:30 a.m., Becchina said.





Anyone with information should call the Kansas City Police at 816-234-5043 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.