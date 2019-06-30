Olathe teen found dead in KCK industrial area was going to do odd jobs when last seen

Body of missing Olathe teen found in KCK semi-truck The body of missing Olathe 17-year-old Jasmine Mills, who has been missing since Thursday, was found on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The body of missing Olathe 17-year-old Jasmine Mills, who has been missing since Thursday, was found on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas.

An Olathe teenager whose body was found Saturday morning in the back of a semi in Kansas City, Kansas, was supposed to go do some odd jobs for an adult friend when she was last seen, according to her mother.

Jasmine Mills’ body was found Saturday morning in the 1100 block of South 12th Street in an industrial area near the Kansas River. The area is filled with junk yards and railroad tracks, with many semi trucks parked in rows behind tall fences.

Jasmine had last been seen by her family Thursday, according to her mother Deanna Peters, of Olathe. Jasmine was supposed to go help an adult friend clean, Peters said.

Jasmine, who did odd jobs like that to make extra cash, was to wake the friend up and help throw out trash.

Peters became worried when she woke up and Jasmine wasn’t home. Peters tried to message her daughter on her phone, but got no answer. She reported Jasmine missing Friday when she couldn’t reach her.

Peters said the friend Jasmine was supposed to be working for told her Jasmine never arrived.

“She pretty much looked at him like a dad or grandpa kind of figure,” Peters said. “I trusted her judgment because she’s known him forever.”

Kansas City, Kansas, police said Olathe police were conducting the investigation. Olathe police have released little information except to say the death is suspicious. They had no new information to release Sunday.

Peters is waiting for police to determine what caused her daughter’s death. She said they told her Jasmine was found in the back of a semi.

“She was happy go lucky,” Peters said of Jasmine, who has three younger sisters and a younger brother. “She was sweet, kind, loving, caring and too trusting, obviously.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).