Woman accused of driving drunk in wrong-way I-70 crash that killed Blue Springs mom

A Blue Springs woman was charged Wednesday on accusations she drove the wrong way on Interstate 70 while intoxicated last month and struck the vehicle of a 44-year-old woman who died of her injuries.

Desiree C. Smith, 37, was charged with driving while intoxicated resulting in death, a felony that could send her to prison for 15 years if she is convicted.

Jackson County prosecutors accused Smith of driving under the influence of alcohol about 9:25 p.m. June 24. The charges say she drove westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70, west of Adams Dairy Parkway.

She struck the vehicle of Heather R. Blackman, a Blue Springs woman who died at the scene of the crash, according to charging documents.

One of Blackman’s passengers, an 18-year-old woman, was injured, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Her injuries were described by troopers as moderate.

A trooper investigating the collision noticed a partially consumed bottle of liquor in the front passenger seat of the silver 2011 Cadillac CTS that Smith allegedly drove, according to court documents.

Smith was seriously injured. As a trooper visited her in a trauma room, she was unresponsive to questioning but “moaned in pain” from her injuries, according to a probable cause statement. The trooper said she smelled of an alcoholic beverage.

The trooper touched Smith’s arm and told her she was under arrest, according to court documents.

Online fundraisers set up to help Blackman’s family cover funeral costs raised more than $10,000.

A statement posted on the pages said Blackman had six children, including one who died at six months old.