44-year-old Blue Springs mother identified as victim of fatal wrong-way crash

A 44-year-old Blue Springs mother died after a vehicle driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 hit her head-on late Monday night, an online crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, about a quarter mile west of Adams Dairy Parkway.

The highway patrol said a 2011 Cadillac was traveling west in the eastbound lanes when it struck a 2003 Ford, killing the driver of the Ford.

The driver who died was identified by the highway patrol as Heather R. Blackman.

One of Blackman’s passengers, an 18-year-old woman, was injured in the crash. Her injuries were described as “moderate” in the report.

Both Blackman and her passenger were wearing seat belts, the highway patrol report said.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 37-year-old woman, was seriously injured. It was unclear if she was wearing a seat belt.

While the investigation is ongoing, GoFundMe and Facebook Fundraiser pages were set up Tuesday to help Blackman’s family cover funeral costs. A statement posted on the pages said Blackman had six children, including one who died at six months. More than $3,300 between the two pages was raised as of Tuesday night.