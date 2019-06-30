One person killed, others injured in wrecks on I-70 near I-435 in eastern Kansas City

Multiple accidents snarl traffic near Kauffman Stadium Multiple accidents on Interstate 70 snarl traffic near Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Multiple accidents on Interstate 70 snarl traffic near Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

One person was killed and others were injured Sunday in two crashes on Interstate 70 near Interstate 435 in eastern Kansas City, according to police.

The wrecks closed lanes of I-70 near the Truman Sports Complex, snarling afternoon traffic near the stadiums. One of the crashes involved two semi-tractor trailers.

The first crash was reported about 11:10 a.m. on westbound I-70 at I-435. The two-vehicle seriously injury wreck closed the two lanes of traffic.

The second wreck was reported shortly after noon on eastbound I-70 at the Blue Ridge Cutoff and involved two semi trucks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Traffic along I-70 was shut down in both directions for a time while emergency crews investigated the crashes. Several lanes remained closed through the area as of 2 p.m., causing westbound traffic to back up beyond Noland Road in Independence.

SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.