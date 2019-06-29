Missing Olathe teen found dead in KCK. Police say death is suspicious

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 17-year-old girl who had been reported missing out of Olathe was found dead Saturday morning in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

The teen was identified by Olathe police as Jasmine Mills.

Police say her death is suspicious but have not said how Mills died.

In a news release, Olathe police said its officers were called around 9 a.m. to the 1100 block of South 12th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, in reference to a death.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Shortly after the call came in, Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Terry Zeigler had tweeted that officers were “working a death” close to that area, in the 1100 block of South 14th Street.

“Believed to be dead for a couple of days before reported to police,” Zeigler’s tweet said. “Detectives responding.”

The body was later identified as Mills.

Olathe police said Mills was reported missing on Friday and was last seen on Thursday.

Her death remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department in cooperation with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.