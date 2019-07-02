Crime

KC police seek two persons of interest, including 14-year-old, in woman’s shooting

Kansas City police were looking for two “persons of interest,” including a teenager, after a 19-year-old woman was found shot and killed inside a Blue Ridge Boulevard home last week.

In a tweet posted Tuesday, police said the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit was looking for 14-year-old Roger Williams and 20-year-old Paul Eicholz in connection to the killing of Breana Robinson.

Police found Robinson with a gunshot wound inside a home in the 600 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. on June 28.

Anyone with information on Williams’ or Eicholz’s whereabouts is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

