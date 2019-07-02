Crime
KC police seek two persons of interest, including 14-year-old, in woman’s shooting
Kansas City police were looking for two “persons of interest,” including a teenager, after a 19-year-old woman was found shot and killed inside a Blue Ridge Boulevard home last week.
In a tweet posted Tuesday, police said the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit was looking for 14-year-old Roger Williams and 20-year-old Paul Eicholz in connection to the killing of Breana Robinson.
Police found Robinson with a gunshot wound inside a home in the 600 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. on June 28.
Anyone with information on Williams’ or Eicholz’s whereabouts is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
