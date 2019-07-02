KC police seek two persons of interest, including 14-year-old, in woman’s shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City police were looking for two “persons of interest,” including a teenager, after a 19-year-old woman was found shot and killed inside a Blue Ridge Boulevard home last week.

In a tweet posted Tuesday, police said the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit was looking for 14-year-old Roger Williams and 20-year-old Paul Eicholz in connection to the killing of Breana Robinson.

Police found Robinson with a gunshot wound inside a home in the 600 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. on June 28.

Anyone with information on Williams’ or Eicholz’s whereabouts is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Our Homicide Unit is looking for these persons of interest in the June 28 homicide of 19-y.o. Breana Robison:

14-y.o. Roger Williams and 20-y.o. Paul Eicholz. If you know where they are, contact the TIPS Hotline (816-474-TIPS) or the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. pic.twitter.com/1ZMQjy8x1R — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) July 2, 2019