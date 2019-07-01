16-year-old charged as adult in KC triple shooting that killed teen, hurt two others

Police investigate after triple shooting sends teens seeking help at fire station Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a triple shooting in the 2200 block of Elmwood late Saturday left one teen dead and two injured. The shooting victims fled to a fire station at 22nd Street and Hardesty avenue for help. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a triple shooting in the 2200 block of Elmwood late Saturday left one teen dead and two injured. The shooting victims fled to a fire station at 22nd Street and Hardesty avenue for help.

A 16-year-old accused of killing another teenager and injuring two others during a January robbery in Kansas City will face charges as an adult, Jackson County prosecutors announced Monday.

Angel G. Perea, 16, is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and five counts of armed criminal action.

Police responded Jan. 26 to a Kansas City fire station at 22nd Street and Hardesty Avenue, where three gunshot victims were in a vehicle seeking help. Officers found all the victims inside the vehicle.

The shooting killed Fernando Perez, 17, and injured two others who were in their late teens.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Facebook records showed Perea communicated with another suspect to plan a robbery in the area of Ashland Park Square, prosecutors said. Witnesses told police Perea negotiated the purchase of a gun from one of the victims with the intent of robbing him during the transaction.

Prosecutors requested Perea be held on a $150,000 cash bond.