Teenage victim killed in weekend triple shooting in Kansas City is identified

Kansas City police have released the name of a teenager killed in a triple shooting Saturday night near Ashland Square Park.

Fernando Perez, 17, was identified as only victim killed in the shooting. Two other teenagers were injured.

Police responded about 10:45 p.m. to a Kansas City fire station at 22nd Street and Hardesty Avenue, where three gunshot victims had arrived in a vehicle, seeking help. Officers found each of the victims, all males in their late teens, inside the vehicle.

Police think the teens were shot about a half-mile away from the fire station, in the 2200 block of Cypress Avenue.

No suspect information was available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).