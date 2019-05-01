Surveillance video shows suspected burglar testing doors at Kansas City homes

Surveillance video shows suspected burglar testing doors, KCPD says Video circulated by Kansas City police Wednesday shows a suspected burglary testing doors. The man is suspected of breaking into two occupied homes in the 9400 and 9500 blocks of Lesley Avenue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video circulated by Kansas City police Wednesday shows a suspected burglary testing doors. The man is suspected of breaking into two occupied homes in the 9400 and 9500 blocks of Lesley Avenue.

Police released surveillance video Wednesday of a man suspected of breaking into two occupied homes in south Kansas City.

Investigators are asking for help identifying the man who allegedly broke into two homes between 4:30 and 5 a.m. Sunday in the 9400 and 9500 blocks of Leslie Avenue.

In the first home, the resident confronted the man, who said he was “in the wrong house.” At the second house, the man woke up a resident.

Multiple surveillance cameras captured the man allegedly checking other home and vehicle doors to see if they were unlocked, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the burglaries is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s South Property Crimes Unit at 816-234-5555 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).