Wrong-way driver arrested in I-70 wreck that killed Blue Springs mom, injured teen

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in connection with a wrong-way highway crash Monday that left a Blue Springs mother dead, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The Blue Springs woman allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 70 and collided head-on with a Ford about a quarter-mile west of Adams Dairy Parkway.

The wreck killed the driver of the Ford, 44-year-old Heather Blackman. An 18-year-old in her vehicle was injured.

GoFundMe and Facebook Fundraiser pages have been set up to support funeral expenses for Blackman. The pages said Blackman had six children, including one who died at six months. More than $6,000 had been raised between the two pages as of Wednesday morning.

The wrong-way driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. She was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, driving the wrong way on an interstate and driving without insurance.

Online court records did not yet show charges filed against the driver as of Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.