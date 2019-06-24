Local
One killed on I-70 in Blue Springs in crash involving wrong way driver
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
Up Next
One person was killed Monday night in a crash involving a wrong way driver on Interstate 70 in Blue Springs.
A vehicle traveling west was in the eastbound lanes, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Twitter shortly after 10 p.m.
The crash occurred on I-70 between 7 Highway and Adams Dairy Parkway.
The incident involved multiple vehicles. It’s unclear if there were additional injuries.
Comments