One killed on I-70 in Blue Springs in crash involving wrong way driver

One person was killed Monday night in a crash involving a wrong way driver on Interstate 70 in Blue Springs.

A vehicle traveling west was in the eastbound lanes, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Twitter shortly after 10 p.m.

The crash occurred on I-70 between 7 Highway and Adams Dairy Parkway.

The incident involved multiple vehicles. It’s unclear if there were additional injuries.

Katie Moore

Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.

