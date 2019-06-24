One killed on I-70 in Blue Springs in crash involving wrong way driver

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person was killed Monday night in a crash involving a wrong way driver on Interstate 70 in Blue Springs.

A vehicle traveling west was in the eastbound lanes, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Twitter shortly after 10 p.m.

The crash occurred on I-70 between 7 Highway and Adams Dairy Parkway.

The incident involved multiple vehicles. It’s unclear if there were additional injuries.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW