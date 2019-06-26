Crime
Police identify homicide victim found on porch of Northeast Kansas City home
Brooklyn Lindsey, 32, was identified as the woman found dead on a porch of an abandoned home in Kansas City’s Northeast neighborhood, police said Wednesday.
Police found her body about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 600 block of Spruce Avenue. She had obvious signs of trauma to her face, but the cause of death had not been determined, police said.
Lindsey may have been on the steps of the house for several hours. Neighbors told police they heard an argument about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near the residence, followed by multiple gunshots.
Police were investigating the death as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
