Man admits kidnapping, murdering Overland Park woman found in wooded area in 2016

Overland Park victim found, man charged with capital murder and rape Korrey Rinke, 22, of Ottawa has been charged with capital murder and rape in the death of Julianna Pappas, 46, whose body was found along the Indian Creek Trail near Indian Creek Parkway and Bluejacket Drive in Overland Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Korrey Rinke, 22, of Ottawa has been charged with capital murder and rape in the death of Julianna Pappas, 46, whose body was found along the Indian Creek Trail near Indian Creek Parkway and Bluejacket Drive in Overland Park.

An Ottawa, Kansas, man pleaded guilty Tuesday to kidnapping and murdering an Overland Park woman in 2016.

Korrey Raine White Rinke, 25, was charged with capital murder and rape the day after Julianna Pappas, 46, was found in a wooded area south of 115th Street between Switzer and Indian Creek Parkway in Overland Park. Pappas had been missing for about a week at the time.

Rinke pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court to first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping as part of a plea agreement, according to court documents. He faces life in prison with the eligibility of parole after 25 years.

In 2018 prosecutors planned to seek the death sentence for Rinke’s capital murder charge.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to court documents released in 2016 Rinke told prosecutors that he raped and beat Pappas after she refused to have sex with him on August 22, the day she disappeared.

He said he left her in the park and “did not believe she would survive her injuries.”

Rinke’s sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on September 12 in Johnson County District Court.