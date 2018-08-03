Prosecutors seek death sentence in Overland Park woman’s rape and murder case

Johnson County prosecutors say they will seek a death sentence for the 24-year-old accused killer of an Overland Park woman.
Korrey Rinke is charged with capital murder in the August 2016 killing of 46-year-old Julianna Pappas.
Rinke allegedly raped Pappas, beat her to death and left her body in a wooded area south of 115th Street, between Switzer Road and Indian Creek Parkway in Overland Park.
In June, after a preliminary hearing, a judge ruled that the evidence was sufficient to proceed to trial.
Rinke was arraigned on rape and capital murder charges late Thursday afternoon in Johnson County District Court. His attorneys entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.
Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe then filed the written notice that his office will ask a jury to sentence Rinke to death.
Rinke remains in the Johnson County Jail and is scheduled back in court Nov. 19. A trial date has not been set.
