Two Texas men sentenced for stealing 654 guns on way to Bass Pro Shops in Missouri

Here are some basic safety tips all gun owners should follow No matter what type of gun you own, there are general guidelines that all gun owners should follow. Here are some basic tips to keep you and your family safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK No matter what type of gun you own, there are general guidelines that all gun owners should follow. Here are some basic tips to keep you and your family safe.

Two Texas men who assisted in stealing more than 650 firearms from trailers that were being shipped to Bass Pro Shops in Springfield were sentenced Friday to federal prison.

Raynord Hunt, 36, was sentenced to eight years and four months while Keith Lowe, 29, was sentenced to six years, according to prosecutors. The Dallas men had pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting charges.

The men were among a group that admitted to stealing 600 .380-caliber handguns and 54 12-gauge shotguns from United Parcel Service trailers in October 2017, according to federal prosecutors.

The guns were on their way from Beretta Firearms in Maryland to Springfield, Missouri.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In a freight lot in Springfield, the trailers carrying the guns were parked in a way to prevent thieves from getting to the doors. But two truck-tractors were used to push and pull trailers around the lot, allowing access to the doors. UPS employees discovered the theft.

Four other Texas men were sentenced in late May for their roles in the theft.

Frank McChriston, 35, of Dallas, was sentenced to seven years and eight months. Derrick White, 33, also of Dallas, and Eric White, 28, of Arlington, were sentenced to seven years and three months in prison. Quinton Haywood, 27, of Glenn Heights, received seven years and six months.

U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips also ordered the men to pay more than $206,000 in restitution, court records show.