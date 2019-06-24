Crime
Man seriously injured in shooting at Raytown apartment
A man was in serious condition after he was shot several times at a Raytown apartment late Sunday, according to police.
Police responded to the 8600 block of Lane Avenue just after 10 p.m. on a reported shooting and found the victim inside an apartment suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to the Raytown Police Department. He was taken to a hospital.
Police did not immediately say what prompted the shooting. No suspect information was released.
Anyone with information was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
