Man seriously injured in shooting at Raytown apartment

A man was in serious condition after he was shot several times at a Raytown apartment late Sunday, according to police.

Police responded to the 8600 block of Lane Avenue just after 10 p.m. on a reported shooting and found the victim inside an apartment suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to the Raytown Police Department. He was taken to a hospital.

Police did not immediately say what prompted the shooting. No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

