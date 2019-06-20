Crime
22-year-old man identified as victim of deadly shooting in east Kansas City
Kansas City police investigate fatal shooting at 41st, Monroe
Police have identified a 22-year-old man as the victim of a deadly shooting that happened in an east Kansas City neighborhood earlier this week.
Caprice Hardy, a Kansas City resident, died Tuesday after gunfire broke out in the 4100 block of Monroe Avenue.
Police were called to the scene around 4:15 p.m. to investigate the reported shooting.
Arriving officers found Hardy with no signs of life. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
The killing marked the 60th homicide reported in Kansas City this year.
Witnesses on Tuesday told police a gold SUV was seen leaving the scene after the shooting.
No arrests have been announced.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
