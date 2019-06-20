22-year-old man identified as victim of deadly shooting in east Kansas City

Kansas City police investigate fatal shooting at 41st, Monroe Kansas City police were investigating after one person was shot to death at 41st Street and Monroe Avenue after 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City police were investigating after one person was shot to death at 41st Street and Monroe Avenue after 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Police have identified a 22-year-old man as the victim of a deadly shooting that happened in an east Kansas City neighborhood earlier this week.

Caprice Hardy, a Kansas City resident, died Tuesday after gunfire broke out in the 4100 block of Monroe Avenue.

Police were called to the scene around 4:15 p.m. to investigate the reported shooting.

Arriving officers found Hardy with no signs of life. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The killing marked the 60th homicide reported in Kansas City this year.

Witnesses on Tuesday told police a gold SUV was seen leaving the scene after the shooting.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.