22-year-old man identified as victim of deadly shooting in east Kansas City

Police have identified a 22-year-old man as the victim of a deadly shooting that happened in an east Kansas City neighborhood earlier this week.

Caprice Hardy, a Kansas City resident, died Tuesday after gunfire broke out in the 4100 block of Monroe Avenue.

Police were called to the scene around 4:15 p.m. to investigate the reported shooting.

Arriving officers found Hardy with no signs of life. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The killing marked the 60th homicide reported in Kansas City this year.

Witnesses on Tuesday told police a gold SUV was seen leaving the scene after the shooting.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

