Two injured after teen fleeing from police crashes into vehicle in Wyandotte County

Two people were injured Wednesday after a teenager driving away from police crashed into another vehicle in Wyandotte County.

The incident was reported to the Kansas Highway Patrol shortly before 10:30 a.m. at Kansas 5 highway and 18th Street.

It was unclear what prompted the chase involving the 17-year-old, but as she ran a stoplight at the intersection she struck another vehicle, according to the patrol.

Both drivers were transported to a hospital with injuries suspected to be serious, according to the patrol. A passenger in the fleeing vehicle wasn’t injured.

Katie Moore

Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.

