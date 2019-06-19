Two injured after teen fleeing from police crashes into vehicle in Wyandotte County

The dangers of police vehicle chases When law enforcement vehicles engage in high-speed pursuits, the results can be dangerous. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK When law enforcement vehicles engage in high-speed pursuits, the results can be dangerous.

Two people were injured Wednesday after a teenager driving away from police crashed into another vehicle in Wyandotte County.

The incident was reported to the Kansas Highway Patrol shortly before 10:30 a.m. at Kansas 5 highway and 18th Street.

It was unclear what prompted the chase involving the 17-year-old, but as she ran a stoplight at the intersection she struck another vehicle, according to the patrol.

Both drivers were transported to a hospital with injuries suspected to be serious, according to the patrol. A passenger in the fleeing vehicle wasn’t injured.

