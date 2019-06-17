Local
One person killed in Shawnee wreck
One person was killed Monday in a single-vehicle wreck in Shawnee, according to police.
The crash was reported Monday afternoon near 55th Street and Meadowsweet Lane, near Johnson Drive and Kansas 7 highway.
Police were investigating the crash.
The circumstances of the wreck were not clear, but a police officer at the scene said a truck had crashed through a fence at a home.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
