One person killed in Shawnee wreck

One person was killed Monday in a single-vehicle wreck in Shawnee, according to police.

The crash was reported Monday afternoon near 55th Street and Meadowsweet Lane, near Johnson Drive and Kansas 7 highway.

Police were investigating the crash.

The circumstances of the wreck were not clear, but a police officer at the scene said a truck had crashed through a fence at a home.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.