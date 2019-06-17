Local

One person killed in Shawnee wreck

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By

One person was killed Monday in a single-vehicle wreck in Shawnee, according to police.

The crash was reported Monday afternoon near 55th Street and Meadowsweet Lane, near Johnson Drive and Kansas 7 highway.

Police were investigating the crash.

The circumstances of the wreck were not clear, but a police officer at the scene said a truck had crashed through a fence at a home.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Katie Moore

Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.

  Comments  