Man suspected in hit-and-run that killed victim sitting at bus stop is sought by KCPD

Crews repair bus stop after fatal hit and run Crews work to repair a Troost MAX bus stop near 67th and Troost Ave., where a man was killed on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, while sitting on a bench inside the shelter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crews work to repair a Troost MAX bus stop near 67th and Troost Ave., where a man was killed on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, while sitting on a bench inside the shelter.

A man suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man sitting at a bus stop in Kansas City Tuesday is being sought by police.

Police are searching for Nicholas S. Hammond, the department said Thursday. Police distributed a photo of Hammond.

He is suspected in the hit-and-run that killed Mark D. Hovey, 59, at the bus stop at East 67th Street and Troost Avenue late Tuesday, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Anyone with information about Hammond is asked to contact detective Richardson from the Traffic Investigation Section at 816-482-8192, or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Nicholas S. Hammond Kansas City Police Department

Hammond should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Should Hammond be seen in public, authorities advised people to call 911 and not to approach him.

The crash killed Hovey as he sat on a bench inside a bus shelter at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. A Chevrolet Impala headed south on Troost careened off the road to the right and struck the bus shelter where Hovey was sitting.

The driver of the Impala ran away.

Hovey was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.