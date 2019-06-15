One woman dead after overnight shooting in Raytown park: police

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

A young woman was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in Sarah Colman-Livengood Park in Raytown, police said in a news release.

Police found the woman around 12:30 Saturday morning in the park near 59th Street and Lane Avenue. Two individuals were seen running away from the park after the shooting while others attempted to administer first aid.

No one else was injured, police said.

At 12:24 a.m. Raytown police said they received a call about a house being shot next to the park.

When they arrived officers received an additional call about the woman shot in the park.

Police said the park office building and at least three houses in the area were hit by bullets overnight.

Police have not arrested anyone in relation to the incident and ask anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.