Trenton police officer shot while transporting inmate in northwest Missouri

A Trenton, Missouri, police officer was shot in the abdomen while transporting an inmate to Saint Joseph Friday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., the officer was shot while on southbound U.S 69 highway inside a police vehicle. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H tweeted that a struggle occurred.

The inmate is still in custody, according to Troop H public information officer Jake Angle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and all information is preliminary at this point.

At approximately 3:08 p.m. a Trenton Police Officer was transporting a prisoner southbound on US 69 to St Joseph. A struggle occurred inside the police vehicle and the officer was shot in the abdomen. This is preliminary information and the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/L9ITEapj5q — MSHP Troop H (@MSHPTrooperH) June 14, 2019