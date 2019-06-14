Crime

Trenton police officer shot while transporting inmate in northwest Missouri

A Trenton, Missouri, police officer was shot in the abdomen while transporting an inmate to Saint Joseph Friday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., the officer was shot while on southbound U.S 69 highway inside a police vehicle. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H tweeted that a struggle occurred.

The inmate is still in custody, according to Troop H public information officer Jake Angle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and all information is preliminary at this point.

