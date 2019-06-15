Man shot multiple times near Westport garage Saturday. Police found suspect in KCK

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

One man is in stable condition after he was shot multiple times in Westport early Saturday morning, Kansas City Police said.

Police said a suspect vehicle was stopped in Kansas City, Kansas, after a chase.

Off-duty officers were informed of a shooting near the parking garage at 4050 Mill St. just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 29-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to the hospital and was in stable condition by 5:20 a.m., police said.

The entrance to the parking garage near the shooting is one of six security checkpoints added to the bar district in order to increase security after shootings last year.

The checkpoints close at 3 a.m., about 10 minutes before the shooting occurred last night.