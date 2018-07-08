Gunfire in Westport leaves two injured in area city privatized for weapons screening

Gunfire erupted in the Westport entertainment district early Sunday morning, injuring two people, according to police.

The shooting occurred about 2:45 a.m. Sunday at Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue, which is in the heart of the newly-privatized sidewalk area.

An off-duty officer working in Westport saw a person fire a handgun into a crowd of people, police said. The officer then chased the shooter and arrested him.

The shooting victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Kansas City Council voted late last year to allow the privatization of some sidewalks in the entertainment district. The council approved ordinances that allowed the city to relinquish ownership of sidewalks along the district's main entertainment corridors to the Westport Community Improvement District.

The sidewalks privatized under the measure are on Westport Road from Broadway Boulevard to Mill Street and on Pennsylvania from 40th to Archibald streets.

Screening for weapons on weekend nights were allowed to begin this spring.