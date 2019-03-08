Westport shooting suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to prison for 2018 incident

A Grandview man has been sentenced to six years in prison for firing into a crowd of people last summer and injuring two people in Westport’s entertainment district, the Jackson County prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Davontae McCutchen, 25, pleaded guilty during a hearing on Friday to two counts of second-degree assault and one count of resisting arrest. A Jackson County judge ordered McCutchen to serve time in prison.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. July 8 at Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue, about two months before the district rolled out new security measures, including metal detectors.

According to court records, a Kansas City police officer working off-duty in the district saw McCutchen pull a handgun from his waistband and fire in the direction of a crowd, striking two people.

The officer ran after McCutchen and took him into custody. A handgun fell from McCutchen in the process, court records said.

Police later learned the gun was reported stolen.