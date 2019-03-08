Crime

Westport shooting suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to prison for 2018 incident

By Kaitlyn Schwers

March 08, 2019 06:32 PM

A Grandview man has been sentenced to six years in prison for firing into a crowd of people last summer and injuring two people in Westport’s entertainment district, the Jackson County prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Davontae McCutchen, 25, pleaded guilty during a hearing on Friday to two counts of second-degree assault and one count of resisting arrest. A Jackson County judge ordered McCutchen to serve time in prison.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. July 8 at Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue, about two months before the district rolled out new security measures, including metal detectors.

According to court records, a Kansas City police officer working off-duty in the district saw McCutchen pull a handgun from his waistband and fire in the direction of a crowd, striking two people.

The officer ran after McCutchen and took him into custody. A handgun fell from McCutchen in the process, court records said.

Police later learned the gun was reported stolen.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

