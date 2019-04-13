Crime
Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Grandview, police say
A male pedestrian was critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon, Grandview police said.
The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. at Second and Third streets.
The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to a hospital.
The vehicle was not at the scene when officers arrived. Police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run crash, according to a statement.
No specific description of the vehicle was released. Police said it should have damage to its front passenger side.
Second and Third streets were closed off to traffic as police investigated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.
