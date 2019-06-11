On the three year anniversary of her son’s shooting death, KC mom pleads for answers

Rebecca Scott talks about her son’s unsolved homicide Rebecca Scott is asking for anyone who witnessed the shooting of her son Rodney Peoples to come forward. Peoples was killed June 11, 2016, and the case remains unsolved. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rebecca Scott is asking for anyone who witnessed the shooting of her son Rodney Peoples to come forward. Peoples was killed June 11, 2016, and the case remains unsolved.

On the three year anniversary of her son’s shooting death, Kansas City mother Rebecca Scott pleaded for witnesses to come forward — and for violence that has plagued the city to cease.

On June 11, 2016, Rodney Peoples, 25, was fatally shot at 33rd and Indiana.

The case remains unsolved, said Kansas City police Sgt. Jacob Becchina.

“This is a hard day for me,” Scott said.

Family and community members gathered Tuesday at the intersection to remember Peoples.

Scott said her son was outgoing and had many friends. He was getting his certification in heating and cooling and was a local rapper.

“Music was his passion,” said Taquila Huff, his sister.

Huff described her brother as a family guy who loved his three children.

He had infant twins and a three-year-old son at the time of his death.

“They’ll never know him,” Scott said mournfully.

Clasping hands in a circle, those gathered recited a prayer and released red balloons in the shape of stars and hearts.

Some of those in the group included members of Mothers in Charge, an organization comprised of families victimized by homicide. They commiserated with Scott about the sadness anniversaries carry. They also said they want violence and gun violence in particular to stop. Scott said the community needs to develop a stronger sense of unity.

So far this year, Kansas City, Missouri has recorded 58 homicides.

Scott said living without justice has been miserable, but that she is hopeful someone will do the right thing.

“We know somebody knows something,” she said, urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.